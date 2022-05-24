As result of fire at Mykolaiv gas station one person injured. PHOTOS

In Mykolaiv, rescuers liquidate a fire at a gas station in the Ingulsky area.

The press service of the State Emergency Service reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"In the Ingulsky area of Mykolaiv firefighters liquidate a fire at a gas station. The message on a fire arrived at 11:03.

So far, 10 units of equipment and 35 rescuers have been involved. Extinguishing continues, the approximate area of 300 sq.m. The reason is being established.

It is known about one victim who was taken to the hospital by ambulance," the statement reads.

