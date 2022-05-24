As result of fire at Mykolaiv gas station one person injured. PHOTOS
In Mykolaiv, rescuers liquidate a fire at a gas station in the Ingulsky area.
The press service of the State Emergency Service reports about it, informs Censor.NET.
"In the Ingulsky area of Mykolaiv firefighters liquidate a fire at a gas station. The message on a fire arrived at 11:03.
So far, 10 units of equipment and 35 rescuers have been involved. Extinguishing continues, the approximate area of 300 sq.m. The reason is being established.
It is known about one victim who was taken to the hospital by ambulance," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password