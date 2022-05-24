In Kharkiv region found 2 bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupiers - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, the bodies of local residents killed by racists during the occupation of the region were exhumed in the villages of Mala Rohan and Vilkhivka.

The regional prosecutor's office reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

It is established that on March 25, 2022 during the occupation of the village Mala Rogan, the Russian military fired from a firearm at a local resident who was in his yard, killing her husband. A relative of the victim appealed to the district prosecutor's office and said that the man's body was buried in the yard of their house.

In addition, on March 15, 2022 at the entrance to the village Vilkhivka, Kharkiv district, the car of the aggressor country fired at a car from a tank, as a result of which a man died on the spot. Later, the parents, carrying 15 km of the body of the deceased, buried him in the garden near the household.

See more: Russian invaders entered Svitlodarsk, in Bakhmut area, - local MA. PHOTO

Currently, the corpses have been exhumed and sent for forensic examination. A pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).