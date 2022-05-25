Missiles, tanks, artillery, "Grads", "Tornado". Per day, Russians struck 25 blows in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

The occupiers fired on 18 settlements. There are dead and wounded. Forty-five civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, a hospital, a railway station, a factory, a construction company, and critical infrastructure.

This was reported in the daily report by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy hit the settlements of Avdiivka, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Lyman, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Soledar, Zalizne, Nelipivka, New York, Raigorodok, Berdychi, Shcherbynivka, Lastochkine, Kalynove, Orlivka, Ulakly. Russian troops fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, missiles, Grad, and Tornado multiple rocket launchers, the statement said.

Police officers worked at all sites of the shelling. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.