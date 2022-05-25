Borders of Sumy and Chernihiv regions shelled from territory of Russia. PHOTOS

On May 25, the Russian settlement of Lyubachene began shelling the border area of the Novgorod-Siversky district of the Chernihiv region. For 45 minutes, the enemy fired 120-mm artillery and mortars, adjusting the fire with drones.

This was stated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"Besides, last night and last night there were shellings from the territory of the Sumy region of Russia. At about 1 AM the enemy fired four rockets from the territory of Russia at one of the settlements of the Krasnopol territorial community. Also yesterday at about 8 pm, a pair of enemy planes twice launched unguided missiles in the direction of the border villages of the Shostka district.

Near another village in the same district, 8 rounds of ammunition fired from the Russian village of Lemeshovka exploded. Another 7 mines detonated by the enemy from the Russian village of Tyotkino exploded on the outskirts of the Konotop district of Sumy region.

Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service are constantly recording shelling from the territory of Russia of the border areas, from where the Defense Forces of Ukraine drove out the invaders. Border guards are steadily and selflessly defending the borders of our country," the statement reads.

Read more: Passports of Russia began to be issued in Mariupol - Andryushchenko



