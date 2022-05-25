On May 25, Russian occupants killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, 12 wounded - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On Wednesday, May 25, 4 civilians were killed and 12 others were wounded by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"During May 25, the Russians killed 4 more Donbass civilians: 2 in Lyman, 1 in Sydorovo and 1 in Berestovo. Another 12 people were wounded," Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to him, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

