Russians launched artillery strike on Lysychansk. Three dead. Shelter of humanitarian aid center was fired, - Haidai. PHOTO

The Russians launched a powerful and long-lasting artillery strike on Lysychansk on May 25. Three people died in Lysychansk and the suburbs, a humanitarian aid center was shelled, and Impulse in Severodonetsk.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy tried to storm our defenses near Ustynivka and at the same time destroyed this village and the nearby town of Lysychansk with artillery. As a result, two were killed in Ustynivka and one in Lysychansk. A shell hit the humanitarian aid center, and a volunteer car delivering food to the Luhansk region was damaged.













Among the destructions were 11 high-rise buildings and the Impulse building in Severodonetsk, eight high-rise buildings and private houses, a cultural center, and the Center for Administrative Services in Lysychansk, four houses in Privillya, and two each in Novodruzhesk and Hirske.

Serhiy Haidai noted that the damage to the housing stock in villages and settlements is many times greater.

"Severodonetsk and Novozvanivka withstood several airstrikes last night. Now the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the area of ​​Severodonetsk," he added.

It is also reported that a total of 10 Russian attacks were repulsed on May 25, 4 tanks, 2 artillery systems, an armored personnel carrier, a car and one unit of special equipment were destroyed. Air defense units destroyed 5 Orlan-10 UAVs.

