Putin met with allegedly wounded military personnel of Russian Federation in hospital: In "soldiers" recognized FSB employees. VIDEO&PHOTOS

RosTV reported that Putin met with "wounded soldiers who took part in a special operation in Ukraine." However, the media found that the "soldiers" were fictitious persons performed by employees of the Federal Security Service ї.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Observer".

The media reported that Putin visited the Central Military Clinical Hospital name Mandrik in Moscow to meet with the military, allegedly wounded during a "special operation" in Ukraine. The dictator inquired about the well-being of the wounded and asked about service in the army.

Social media users have noted that the "wounded" look too healthy - with whole arms and legs, and the president of the Russian Federation is greeted, as expected, humbly.

One of the "military" has previously been spotted near Putin.

