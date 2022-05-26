Four commanders of Rosguard who directed capture of Zaporizhia NPP are identified, - mass media. PHOTOS

"Schemes" journalists managed to identify four Rosguard officers who led the operation to seize the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Among those who ordered the shelling of the city of Enerhodar and directly commanded the seizure of nuclear power plants - were four Russian commanders. According to SSU investigators, they ordered subordinate soldiers to open fire on Enerhodar and the nuclear power plant. They were also directly involved in the forcible seizure of the city's nuclear power plant and infrastructure, using heavy armored vehicles.

According to Ukrainian law enforcement and Energoatom, the nuclear power plant operator, Major General Oleksii Dombrovsky led the Russian military's efforts to seize the nuclear facility.

The "Schemes" managed to identify those four commanders who, according to the investigation, acted on Dombrovsky's instructions. They are all from the Rosguard. In particular, these are three colonels Alexey Reshetnev, Sergey Dovgan and Yuri Lukachev, as well as Major Muradkhan Ahmedkhanov.

45-year-old Colonel Alexey Reshetnev, according to "Schemes", has a call sign "122". He is the commander of the regiment for the protection of important state facilities of the Volga District of the Federal Service of the Rosguard.

In the Russian media in 2021, Reshetnev is mentioned as the commander of military unit 3424, stationed in the Nizhny Novgorod region. In particular, this military unit guarded the Federal State Enterprise "Sverdlov Plant", which specializes in the production of explosives.

According to journalists, 50-year-old Colonel Serhiy Dovhan has the call sign "Star 09". He is the commander of military unit 3377 and holds the position of head of the department for the protection of important state facilities of the Siberian District of the Federal Service of the Rosguard.

The military unit led by Dovgan guards the Rosatom Mining and Chemical Plant in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

According to journalists, 47-year-old Colonel Yuri Lukachev has the call sign "Pendant". He is the commander of military unit 3642, known as the 22nd Separate Order of the Zhukov Brigade for the Operational Assignment of the Rosguard Troops or the Kalachiv Operational Brigade (Cobra). This military unit is stationed in the Volgograd region.

The military unit, commanded by Colonel Lukachov, took an active part in "resolving the Karabakh conflict, in hotspots in Armenia, North Ossetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Dagestan, and Ingushetia in the first and second Chechen wars."

The fourth commander involved in the seizure of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is 34-year-old Major Muradkhan Ahmedkhanov with the call sign "Sheikh". He is the commander of a separate battalion of the Federal Service of the Rosguard in the Republic of Dagestan.

Major Ahmedkhanov commands military unit 6913 with a location in the Republic of Dagestan. He was previously responsible for the protection of the Leningrad NPP.





All four occupiers involved in the seizure of the Zaporizhzia NPP, according to sources in the "Schemes" in law enforcement agencies, are in the Zaporizhia region. Lukachov - in Melitopol, the other three - Ahmedkhanov, Dovgan and Reshetnev - in Enerhodar, at a nuclear power plant.