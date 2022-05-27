94 civilian objects destroyed in Russian attacks on Donetsk region over past day. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian invaders destroyed 94 civilian objects in the Donetsk region. Casualties were reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The invaders fired on 11 localities. 76 houses, a school, a fire station, a recreation center, and 13 enterprises were destroyed. Police documented the aftermath of the strikes," the National Police of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

Avdiivka, Soledar, Lyman, Sviatohirsk, Zalizne, Bakhmut, Marinka, Raihorodok, Khrestyshche, Zoria, Vyimka came under enemy fire.

Russian troops opened fire from Uragan multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery, tanks, and small arms.

Police and Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the intensity of the enemy shelling in Avdiivka, Toretsk, Soledar, Lyman, Sviatohirsk, Raihorodok and near them has increased in Donetsk region.

