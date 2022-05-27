ENG
We have opportunity to build future for Ukraine that we really want - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

Ukraine has become the master of its own life and must decide for itself how to live.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Now is the time when we have the opportunity to build the future for Ukraine that we really want. Our future is Ukrainian. Without any outdated and toxic things that have nothing to do with our national needs and our character. Ukraine has become the master of its life and has to determine how to live," Zelenskyi said.

