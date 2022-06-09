As result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv at night, 2 people were lost, and 4 are wounded, - SES. PHOTO

At night the enemy struck at the city of Kharkiv, and the shelling of the Russians in the settlements of the region did not subside.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"As a result of enemy shelling at about 11 pm, fires broke out in cafes, a grocery store, and a school library in Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district. The total area of ​​the fires was about 500 square meters. The school building was partially damaged. To extinguish the fire, 9 units of fire and rescue equipment and 50 SES personnel were involved. At 03:10 all fires were extinguished.

According to preliminary data, 2 people died and 4 others were injured. The final information is being clarified," the statement reads.

The SES notes that fires caused by enemy shelling occurred in the Novobavarsky (2) district of Kharkiv, as well as in the Chuhuiv (8), Izyum (2), Bohodukhiv (2), and Kharkiv (2) districts of the region. As a result of these fires, residential buildings, outbuildings, a workshop, a hayloft, warehouses, garages and cars, a cafe building, a shop, a school library, and coniferous forests were damaged.

"Emergency rescue operations were carried out at 4 sites destroyed by the racists in Saltovsky, Kyiv, Kholodnohirsky, and Industrial districts of Kharkiv. 30 rescuers and 8 units of special equipment were involved," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine added.







