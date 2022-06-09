In Sumy region, AFU Air Force aircraft shot down Rashist cruise missile, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTOS

Over the Romny district of the Sumy region this afternoon during an air alert, an aircraft of the Air Force of the AFU shot down an enemy cruise missile.

This was stated in Facebook by Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

The official also posted a photo of the wreckage of downed missile.







