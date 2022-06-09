Russians killed 3 Donbas civilians during day, - head of RMA Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
During the past 24hrs, three civilians were killed in enemy shelling in the Donetsk region.
This was stated in Теlegram by head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Russia is killing civilians!
On June 9, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk: 2 in Avdiivka and 1 in Novoukrainka.
It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Every war criminal will be punished! "- said in a statement.
