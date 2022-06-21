ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11043 visitors online
News Photo War
6 440 12

Rashists using kamikaze drones attacked Krasnopillya community in Sumy region, 4 people wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

Rashists continue shelling the Krasnopillya community in the Sumy region, using mortars and kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Rashists using kamikaze drones attacked Krasnopillya community in Sumy region, 4 people wounded - RMA 01

"This afternoon there were 4 rounds of mortar and other weapons fire on the Krasnopillya community. A total of 42 arrivals on the territory of the community. The Russians were also hitting the settlements. Houses, outbuildings, a school and the village council were damaged."
A cozy park in one of the community's settlements was destroyed by enemy shells," the report said.

Rashists using kamikaze drones attacked Krasnopillya community in Sumy region, 4 people wounded - RMA 02
Rashists using kamikaze drones attacked Krasnopillya community in Sumy region, 4 people wounded - RMA 03
Rashists using kamikaze drones attacked Krasnopillya community in Sumy region, 4 people wounded - RMA 04

Read more: Rashists shelled Krasnopillya community in Sumy region with "Grads," - RMA

Rashists using kamikaze drones attacked Krasnopillya community in Sumy region, 4 people wounded - RMA 05
Rashists using kamikaze drones attacked Krasnopillya community in Sumy region, 4 people wounded - RMA 06

In addition, a kamikaze drone attack took place in the community today.

Four people were injured, two of them in critical condition in hospital. The car was also damaged.

Read more: In morning, occupiers fired artillery at Sumy region, - Zhyvytskyi

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Sumska region (1115) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 