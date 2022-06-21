Rashists using kamikaze drones attacked Krasnopillya community in Sumy region, 4 people wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

Rashists continue shelling the Krasnopillya community in the Sumy region, using mortars and kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This afternoon there were 4 rounds of mortar and other weapons fire on the Krasnopillya community. A total of 42 arrivals on the territory of the community. The Russians were also hitting the settlements. Houses, outbuildings, a school and the village council were damaged."

A cozy park in one of the community's settlements was destroyed by enemy shells," the report said.







In addition, a kamikaze drone attack took place in the community today.

Four people were injured, two of them in critical condition in hospital. The car was also damaged.

