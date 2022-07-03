They lost 35,000 soldiers in order to crazy propagandists will show Russian or Soviet flag on ruins - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his traditional video address to Ukrainians on July 3.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Zelensky.

"The Russian economy finds itself in the greatest crisis of the last 50 years. The world is abandoning ties with Russia. The words "collapse," "deficit," and "poverty" are what will describe Russian life as long as this state wants to be a terrorist state. They lost more than 35,000 soldiers, and that's still a conservative estimate.What's it all for? For crazy propagandists to show a Russian or Soviet flag on the ruins somewhere on their airwaves... There is no other answer," stressed Zelensky.

