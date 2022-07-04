Russian occupants fired more than 230 mines and shells in Sumy region on July 3, 3 people were injured - RMA. PHOTOS

More than 230 mines and shells were fired by Russian invaders on Sunday at the territorial communities of Sumy region.

He noted: "During the day, the Russians released more than 230 mines and projectiles of various calibers.

Five communities were affected: Znob-Novgorodska, Novoslobidska, Velikopysarivska, Bilopolska, Khotinska.

At half past ten in the morning, massive shelling began on the Znob-Novgorod community, probably from self-propelled guns, using phosphorous and flechette shells of 120, 152 mm caliber. A total of 120 shots (comes). One car burned.

At 9:45 a.m., there was also a mortar attack on the outskirts of one of the villages of the Znob-Novgorod community, 20 parishes.

Around 10 a.m., two private houses, a public transport stop, and a power line were damaged by mortar shelling in the Novoslobidska community.

At noon, a residential building caught fire in the Velikopysarivska community after a mortar attack

From half past one, there were 10 attacks from self-propelled guns in the direction of the city of Bilopillya from the territory of the Russian Federation, after that there was more mortar fire.

At the same time, mortar shelling of the Khotyn community continued, with 30 attacks. And from the sixteenth hour - another 20 minutes.

Around 7:00 p.m., an enemy drone dropped ammunition on the outskirts of Velika Pysarivka. The consequences are clarified.

At 8:00 p.m., the Russians began firing mortars at the territory and premises of the Athens Psychoneurological Boarding School.

In half an hour - they covered with artillery. A fire broke out in the institution's dining room, the administration building and the dormitory were destroyed.

At least three people were injured - they are patients of the institution who are currently in the hospital."

