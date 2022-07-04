Occupiers launched an insidious missile attack on Kharkiv. Enemy is advancing in direction of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, and Dolyna, - Synehubiv. PHOTOS

Today at 4 in the morning, the Russian occupiers launched an insidious missile attack on the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv. Military terrorists chose a secondary school as their target.

Oleh Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, rescuers are currently sorting out the debris. Previously, there were no casualties, no one was in the gymnasium.

















"On the territory of the region, the enemy raided the towns and villages of the Kharkiv, Izium, and Bohodukhiv districts during the day. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, farm buildings, garages, and other structures were destroyed. Unfortunately, during the day, 3 civilians died in the region from the actions of the occupiers. All the dead are residents of the village of Bezruky, Derhachiv community. The Russians shelled the village with artillery," the head of the region informs.

Synehubiv adds that during the day the Russian invaders tried to attack the village of Prudyanka, which is in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy suffered losses and retreated. In the Izium area, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, and Dolyna.

"Our defenders are restraining the enemy. The fighting continues. We support the Armed Forces and continue to work for victory!" he summarizes.