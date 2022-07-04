ENG
Russian shells killed children in Donetsk region. 18 strikes per day are documented, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled 11 settlements. There are victims, including children. 94 civilian objects - homes and infrastructure - were destroyed and damaged.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The Russians hit the cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, the town of Hostre, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Pivnichne, the villages of Malynivka, Lastochkine, Novopoltavka, Tarasivka. The enemy hit with S-300 air defense missiles, "Grad" anti-aircraft missiles, "Uragan", "Smerch", artillery," the message says.

It is noted that 67 residential buildings were destroyed, including five apartment buildings, a school, a coke-chemical plant, a filter station, an elevator, a market, a hotel complex, 16 garages, etc. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

