Rashists fired from "Uragan" on peaceful villages of Zaporizhia district, - RMA. PHOTOS

On July 3, Russian troops shelled peaceful villages of the Zaporizhia district with Uragan surface-to-air missiles.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zaporizhia RMA.

"In the evening of July 3, Russian troops shelled the peaceful villages of Tavriyske and Yurkivka of the Zaporizhia district with Uragan surface-to-air missiles. As a result of the shelling, a house (roof, windows) and a car in the village of Yurkivka were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries due to the observance of safety rules during military operations - civilians who did not have time to evacuate were in shelters," the message reads.

