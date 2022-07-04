ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4964 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 702 2

Rashists fired from "Uragan" on peaceful villages of Zaporizhia district, - RMA. PHOTOS

On July 3, Russian troops shelled peaceful villages of the Zaporizhia district with Uragan surface-to-air missiles.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zaporizhia RMA.

"In the evening of July 3, Russian troops shelled the peaceful villages of Tavriyske and Yurkivka of the Zaporizhia district with Uragan surface-to-air missiles. As a result of the shelling, a house (roof, windows) and a car in the village of Yurkivka were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries due to the observance of safety rules during military operations - civilians who did not have time to evacuate were in shelters," the message reads.

See more: Occupiers launched an insidious missile attack on Kharkiv. Enemy is advancing in direction of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, and Dolyna, - Synehubiv. PHOTOS

Rashists fired from Uragan on peaceful villages of Zaporizhia district, - RMA 01
Rashists fired from Uragan on peaceful villages of Zaporizhia district, - RMA 02
Rashists fired from Uragan on peaceful villages of Zaporizhia district, - RMA 03
Rashists fired from Uragan on peaceful villages of Zaporizhia district, - RMA 04

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Zaporizka region (1196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 