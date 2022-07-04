Occupiers began harvesting in Mariupol district. Actually - theft from agricultural holdings and farmers, - Andryushchenko. PHOTOS

The port of Mariupol is preparing for transshipment of stolen grain. A fourth vessel has already been spotted in the water area of the port.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post on Telegram of the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko

"The occupiers started harvesting in the Mariupol district. In fact, this is theft from agricultural holdings and farmers. Only those who are actively involved in collaboration are allowed to harvest others. For others, it is direct blackmail on the condition that they leave it exclusively for their own needs," Andryushchenko wrote.

It is reported that the Mariupol port is preparing for transshipment of stolen grain. A fourth vessel has already been spotted in the water area of ​​the port.

"Grain or scrap - we are watching. At the same time, our sources report on the scheme of exporting scrap metal and grain from Mariupol through Syria. Everything stolen by small vessels of the river-sea class will take the loot to transshipment points (de facto large cargo platforms with cranes) located in "neutral" waters in the Kerch area. There, small ships are transshipped onto large ships that are heading to Syria on fictitious documents of loading in ports of other countries, in particular Turkey is called (needs clarification). The travel time from Mariupol to the platform is approximately 8 hours, which allows for a high speed of removal," the message says.

Watch more: SSU neutralized Russian agency that was scouting positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in south of Ukraine. VIDEO





