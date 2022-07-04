ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5187 visitors online
News Photo War
6 082 54

Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that much more needs to be done for Ukraine to win.

He reported this in TelegramCensor.NET reports.

"There is still a lot to be done for our victory. And this is a difficult path, because the war continues. But already now we must do everything possible so that the aggressor loses not only on the battlefield, but also historically and conceptually. So that everyone in Russia remembers that Ukraine cannot be broken - by anything, by anyone, and even by a brutal war," the head of state emphasized.

See more: Occupiers began harvesting in Mariupol district. Actually - theft from agricultural holdings and farmers, - Andryushchenko. PHOTOS

Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 01
Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 02
Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 03
Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 04
Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 05
Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 06
Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 07
Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 08
Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky 09

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6389)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 