Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that much more needs to be done for Ukraine to win.

He reported this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"There is still a lot to be done for our victory. And this is a difficult path, because the war continues. But already now we must do everything possible so that the aggressor loses not only on the battlefield, but also historically and conceptually. So that everyone in Russia remembers that Ukraine cannot be broken - by anything, by anyone, and even by a brutal war," the head of state emphasized.

