Enemy fired two missiles from helicopter over Sumy region. Premises of school were damaged - OK "North". PHOTO

The occupiers launched rocket attacks on the Sumy region from a helicopter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Operational Command "North".

"Today, July 4, 2022, at 1:07 p.m., the Sumy region was shelled from the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, the enemy launched two rockets from a helicopter at the Esmanskoyi territorial community. The school premises were damaged," the message says.

As noted, there are no losses among personnel and equipment. Information about victims among the civilian population is not available beforehand.

See more: Russian occupants fired more than 230 mines and shells in Sumy region on July 3, 3 people were injured - RMA. PHOTOS

