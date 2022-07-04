Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video and photo of the operation of the American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in the Zaporizhia region.
Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password