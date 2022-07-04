ENG
Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video and photo of the operation of the American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in the Zaporizhia region.

Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction 01
Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction 02
Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction 03

Read more: Ukraine will receive four more HIMARS in the middle of the summer, - the Pentagon

Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction 04
Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction 05
Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction 06
Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction 07

Operation of American multiple launch rocket system HIMARS in Zaporizhia direction 08

Author: 

MRL (118)
