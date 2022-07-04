On day of USA's independence, Ambassador Brink met with Ukrainian soldiers. PHOTOS
On Independence Day of the USA, Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink visited the military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and talked with Ukrainian soldiers.
As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the Twitter of the US ambassador to Ukraine.
The message states: "The United States understands what it means to fight for freedom. As we celebrate our own Independence Day, I had the honor of speaking with Ukrainian soldiers who fight every day for Ukraine's freedom in an unprovoked Russian war.
