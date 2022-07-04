Russian troops launched missile attack on Sumy region, there are wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

On July 4, Russian troops launched rockets at two districts of the Sumy region. Civilians were injured as a result of the shelling.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the Head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

He noted: "After eleven in the morning, the Russians dropped an improvised explosive device on the territory of the Krasnopillya community

The shelling of the Shalygino community continued from the second to the first (the first was around 8 in the morning). Fired from rocket systems of salvo fire - 20 explosions, and 10 from a mortar. After that, the Russians fired an unguided missile from a helicopter.

At 1 p.m., the Russians covered the Krasnopillya community with mortar fire. Residents of one of the settlements were left without water: the water tower was destroyed. The farm was also heavily damaged.

After 1 p.m., the Russians fired rockets at a school in Esman community. Four people were wounded.

At almost 5 p.m., the Russians destroyed an outbuildings and power grids in Novoslobidska community with mortar fire.

After 18 on the Bilopillya community of the Sumy district started mortar fire from Russian territory, 24 parishes.

The enemies also dropped a grenade from a drone.

From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Russians launched rockets twice at one of the villages of the Bilopillya community. Total 5 rockets. And mortar fire: 4 come. After 21, the fire from mortars and self-propelled guns continued. At least two people are injured."

