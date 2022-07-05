At night, Russians launched rocket attack on educational institution in Kharkiv. Settlements of region are also under fire - Synehubiv. PHOTO

At 2 a.m. on July 5, the Rashists launched a rocket attack on an educational institution in Kharkiv, where there was no military infrastructure.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv.

"At 2 o'clock in the morning, the enemy launched a rocket attack on one of the educational institutions of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. The building was partially destroyed, and the Russians left a hole in the territory from the rocket. There was no military infrastructure. Fortunately, there was one guard on the territory, there were no casualties," it says.

Synegubov adds that during the past day, the enemy fired artillery and multiple launch rocket systems at populated areas of Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, Bogoduhiv, and Izyum districts.

"Private houses were damaged, and fires broke out in open areas, which were extinguished by our rescuers. Yesterday, an 81-year-old woman was injured as a result of shelling in Kutuzivka, Kharkiv district. According to the General Staff, fierce battles are taking place on the contact line. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is focused on restraining our troops," - he notes.

In the Izyum area, the occupiers fired at our positions and tried to launch an offensive in the direction of Dolyna village. It is reported that the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the assault attempts and forced the invaders to retreat with losses.