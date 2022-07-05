Rashists made 24 strikes on Donetsk region in 24 hours. There are wounded and dead, - National Police. PHOTO

13 settlements in the region came under enemy fire. The housing sector has been destroyed. The police documented the war crimes of Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"During the past day, Russian troops struck the following settlements - Ivanivske village, Avdiivka city, Kurakhivka settlement, Pivdenne settlement, Siversk city, Zaytseve village, Romanivka village, Bakhmut city, Krasnohorivka city, Bila Gora village, the village of Severnye, the city of Kramatorsk, the city of Dobropillia.

The enemy fired at the civilian population with small arms, artillery, the С-300 anti-aircraft missile system, Nurs missiles, Grad, Smerch, and Uragan multiple rocket systems, the report says.

As a result of shelling, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. 23 civilian objects were destroyed: 13 residential buildings, an educational institution, hangars, cars, mine premises and a bread factory.
























