In one day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region. 21 people were injured. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day, Russian shells killed 5 civilians in 4 settlements of Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration.
"On July 5, the Russians killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka, 1 in Slovyansk, 1 in Krasnohorivka, and 1 in Kurakhovo. Another 21 people were injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," - says the messages
