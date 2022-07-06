ENG
In one day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region. 21 people were injured. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, Russian shells killed 5 civilians in 4 settlements of Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration.

"On July 5, the Russians killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka, 1 in Slovyansk, 1 in Krasnohorivka, and 1 in Kurakhovo. Another 21 people were injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," - says the messages

