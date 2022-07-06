ENG
Russians launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv at night. In fact, higher building was destroyed. There are victims - RMA. PHOTO

On the night of July 6, the occupiers launched rocket attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation on the Novobavarsky, Kyiv, Osnovyansky districts of Kharkiv.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv.


"About 01:00 a.m., the Russians launched an attack in the Osnovyanskyi district, hitting an open area. In Novobavarskyi, the administration building was destroyed, part of the building was destroyed. In the Kyivskyi district, the premises of the higher educational institution in the photo were actually destroyed due to a rocket attack," - says the messages

During the day, the occupiers shelled the Izyum, Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, and Bogoduhiv districts throughout the region.

"Residential buildings, open areas, and a wheat field were on fire. 3 people were injured in the region during the day: 2 - Chuguyivskyi district, among them - a child of 1 year and 11 months and a 64-year-old man. No hospitalization. A 50-year-old man was hospitalized from Husarivka. So far the Russian "army" is destroying educational institutions, residential buildings, and fields with crops - our defenders are holding their positions. The offensive operations of the Russian Federation are unsuccessful," Synehubiv added.

