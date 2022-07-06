Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

During the day, the Russians inflicted 23 blows on the civilian population. There are killed and wounded. 44 civilian objects – housing and infrastructure – were destroyed and damaged.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

"The enemy shelled the cities of Sloviansk, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, the village of Malotaranivka, the villages of Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Semenivka, Karlivka, Antonivka, Severny. The occupying forces fired artillery, C-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and rocket launchers fired "Grad", "Urahan", "Smerch".

29 residential buildings were destroyed, including three multi-apartment buildings, a school, a market, factories, an educational institution, and shops," the report said.

