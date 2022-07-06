ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6187 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 961 3

Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

During the day, the Russians inflicted 23 blows on the civilian population. There are killed and wounded. 44 civilian objects – housing and infrastructure – were destroyed and damaged.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 01

"The enemy shelled the cities of Sloviansk, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, the village of Malotaranivka, the villages of Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Semenivka, Karlivka, Antonivka, Severny. The occupying forces fired artillery, C-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and rocket launchers fired "Grad", "Urahan", "Smerch".

29 residential buildings were destroyed, including three multi-apartment buildings, a school, a market, factories, an educational institution, and shops," the report said.

See more: In one day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region. 21 people were injured. INFOGRAPHICS


Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 02
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 03


Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 04
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 05
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 06

Read more: Rashists carried out massive shelling of Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh


Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 07
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 08
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 09
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 10
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 11
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 12
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 13
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 14
Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 15

Author: 

shoot out (13054) police forces (1534) Donetska region (3654)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 