There is not enough food, but it is cooked in open-air: Rashists in occupied Mariupol expose children to danger. PHOTO

Children in Russian-occupied Mariupol are without enough food.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the city council.

"Before the war, food for children was prepared in school No. 16 on modern equipment according to all international standards. The quality was guaranteed. Under the Russian occupiers, the kitchen was set up in the yard of the institution. There is not enough food. It is prepared in old metal pans. Products are stored in improper conditions, and children are exposed to danger: they can get poisoned and catch an infectious disease," the city council said.

