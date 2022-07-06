ENG
Troops of Russian Federation continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers continue to shell the border territories of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"The enemy inflicted fire damage with the use of MLRS, self-propelled guns, mortars, and small arms, for conducting reconnaissance, they used a UAV with the dropping of unknown ammunition," the report says.

Krasnopilsk, Bilopolsk, Novoslobidsk, Shalyginsk, and Seredino-Budsk communities in the Sumy region and Novgorod-Siversk, Semenivsk, and Snovsk communities in the Chernihiv region came under the fire of the occupiers.

Troops of Russian Federation continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions 01
Troops of Russian Federation continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions 02
Troops of Russian Federation continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions 03
Troops of Russian Federation continue to shell border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions 04

State Border Patrol (1068) shoot out (13054) Sumska region (1110) Chernihiv region (308)
