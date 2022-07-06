Rashists launched massive rocket attack on village of Nechaiane in Mykolayiv region - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

According to the investigation, on the night of July 6, 2022, the military of the aggressor country launched missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Nechayane, Mykolaiv district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"As a result of the shelling, one person died. The building of the village council, 6 private residential buildings, shop premises, farm buildings, and 10 vehicles were damaged. There are no military facilities on these territories. The inspection of the scene was carried out by prosecutors of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office together with investigators and experts. Fragments of rockets have been removed," the report says.

See more: Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region.











