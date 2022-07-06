ENG
Two of newest Russian IFV-3s captured soldiers of 98th battalion of ground defense. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Fighters of the 98th Territorial Defense Battalion captured the newest Russian IFV-3.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reported about this on Telegram.

"Two of the newest Russian IFV-3s were defeated in battle," the report says.

Two of newest Russian IFV-3s captured soldiers of 98th battalion of ground defense 01
Two of newest Russian IFV-3s captured soldiers of 98th battalion of ground defense 02

