Two of newest Russian IFV-3s captured soldiers of 98th battalion of ground defense. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Fighters of the 98th Territorial Defense Battalion captured the newest Russian IFV-3.
Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reported about this on Telegram.
"Two of the newest Russian IFV-3s were defeated in battle," the report says.
