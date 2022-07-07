Bayraktar, for which Lithuanians collected money, went to Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense of Lithuania. PHOTOS

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense sent the Bayraktar TB2 UAV to Ukraine, for the purchase of which the Lithuanians were collecting funds for Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The drone is leaving Lithuania, which took care of logistics, and the Ministry of Defense took care of procurement agreements and other legal formalities, so that the drone with all the weapons could be delivered to Ukraine," said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.





We remind you that at the end of May, the Lithuanian Internet broadcasting company Laisvės TV started collecting funds for the purchase of the Bayraktar drone for Ukraine. In total, almost six million euros were collected.

On June 2, Lithuanian Defense Minister Anusauskas announced that Baykar Makina has decided to hand over the Bayraktar TB2 UAV for free, and Lithuania will use the collected money to buy the necessary ammunition, and the rest will go to support Ukraine.