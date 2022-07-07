ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Russians carried out 28 attacks on Donetsk region in day. There is child among the dead, National Police. PHOTO

The police documented 28 enemy attacks in 16 settlements. The Russians fired at the population with C-300 air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems "Uragan", "Grad", artillery and tanks.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The cities of Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, the village of Zhelanne, the villages of Vesela Dolyna, Kalinove, Karlivka, Karpivka, Klishchiivka, Kodema, Lastochkine, Maksimilianivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Solovyove came under fire," the message reads.

Watch more: Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

47 civilian objects were destroyed: 27 residential buildings, including 4 apartment buildings, a school, a kindergarten, a technical school, a college, a hospital, a social service center, an administrative building, a transformer, and wheat fields.

See more: Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO


