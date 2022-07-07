Russians carried out 28 attacks on Donetsk region in day. There is child among the dead, National Police. PHOTO
The police documented 28 enemy attacks in 16 settlements. The Russians fired at the population with C-300 air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems "Uragan", "Grad", artillery and tanks.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.
"The cities of Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, the village of Zhelanne, the villages of Vesela Dolyna, Kalinove, Karlivka, Karpivka, Klishchiivka, Kodema, Lastochkine, Maksimilianivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Solovyove came under fire," the message reads.
47 civilian objects were destroyed: 27 residential buildings, including 4 apartment buildings, a school, a kindergarten, a technical school, a college, a hospital, a social service center, an administrative building, a transformer, and wheat fields.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password