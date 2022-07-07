Russians launched air missile attack on Kramatorsk. There are victims, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTO
Today, on July 7, the Russian occupying forces launched an air missile attack on the central part of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko announced this.
"Air missile attack on the central part of Kramatorsk. There are victims. We are investigating the consequences, rescue services are working. Stay in the shelter, the danger has not passed," the message reads.
