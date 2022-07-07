Informer of occupiers was detained, who gave enemy information about location of Armed Forces in Kharkiv, - Prosecutor General's Office. PHOTO

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the citizen was informed of suspicion based on the fact of unauthorized dissemination of information about the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine, the movement, movement or placement of the Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, through a personal page in a social network banned in Ukraine, the man gave the representative of the aggressor country information with the coordinates of the location of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Kharkiv.

"Also, under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in relation to this man in criminal proceedings based on the fact of acquittal, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the message says.

At present, the man has been detained, and the question of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.