Agent of FSB of Russian Federation who was preparing to adjust missile strikes on Mykolaiv was detained - counterintelligence of SSU. PHOTOS

Counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented the occupiers from trying to locate the combat positions of Ukrainian troops near the southern front.

"During the special operation, a resident of Mykolaiv was detained, who, in addition to intelligence on the deployment and movement of units of the Armed Forces in the region, collected intelligence on critical infrastructure and defense facilities in the Black Sea regions.

The aggressor planned to use the received information to carry out a series of missile attacks on cities and commit sabotage in the south of Ukraine," the message reads.

It is noted that the data previously provided by the attacker were used by the Russian Armed Forces at least when correcting the mass rocket attacks on the city of Mykolaiv, which took place in the period from June 26 to 30.

It has been established that the FSB employees engaged a resident of Mykolaiv to carry out reconnaissance and subversive activities, who supported the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation and justified the war crimes of the invaders. The enemy agent also studied the socio-political situation in the region.

He "reported" the received information directly to his Russian supervisors or through a "liaison". He turned out to be a local resident who was recruited by the FSB and has been in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk since 2014.

The attackers used a specially created anonymous Telegram channel for data exchange and communication.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers found the following on the agent:

- explosives,

- firearms and ammunition,

- Russian symbols,

- mobile phones with evidence of criminal activities.

Currently, a resident of Mykolaiv has been detained and reported on suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement and location of armed forces, with the possibility of their identification in the area, committed under martial law (Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of selecting a preventive measure for him in the form of detention, as well as additional qualification of other episodes of his activity under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason).

The identity of a resident of Odesa, whom the enemy agents planned to involve in carrying out subversive activities on the territory of the city, was also identified. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all participants in the crime.

Measures to expose enemy agents were carried out by SSU employees in the Mykolaiv region under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv regional prosecutor's office.

