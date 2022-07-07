During meeting with US senators Graham and Blumenthal, Zelensky called for support for decision to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with United States Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who represent the Republican and Democratic parties of the United States.

"Bicameral and bipartisan support is really important for Ukraine. We feel it, we feel this unity," Zelensky emphasized.

The President told the representatives of the Senate about the situation at the front and about the existing plans, the implementation of which directly depends on the further intensity of security support for Ukraine from international partners.

The parties discussed the creation of the necessary security conditions that would make the educational process possible in educational institutions.

"For us today, the number one task is to ensure that women and children can return to Ukraine by September 1, so that children can go to school, so that students do not leave and can go to universities. It is very important for us to do two things - to repair schools, universities , as well as have a powerful anti-aircraft defense," Zelensky noted.

The head of state also called on senators to support the decision to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems.

During the meeting, the parties separately touched on the issue of increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor state. Graham and Blumenthal informed Zelensky about the work they are conducting in the Senate to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

