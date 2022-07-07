In Chernihiv Oblast, tanks with "preserved" occupants were pulled out of river. PHOTOS

Two enemy tanks were pulled out of the river in the Chernihiv region. The bodies of "preserved" occupiers were found in them.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced on Facebook page of the "North" Operational Command.

Two Russian tanks and five "canned" occupiers were pulled out of the river in the territory of the Minsk community in Chernihiv region.

"One enemy T-72 tank, according to eyewitnesses, sank at the end of February. The bodies of two crew members were found inside. The driver's seat was empty. The machine sank upwards with its tracks, so those who were in the tower, fortunately, were doomed to death," the report said.

Another Russian T-72 tank was pulled out on July 6. This time there was a crew of occupiers in full kit - three Russians. A cannon was found to be damaged in this car. It was twice as short and the barrel was torn at the end. According to specialists, this happened because the tank fired when it was under water.





Watch more: Ukrainian combat drones destroy enemy armored vehicles. VIDEO















