Occupiers shelled Mykolaiv using cluster munitions and Tornado-S. 12 people were injured. PHOTOS

The occupiers massively shelled Mykolaiv, using cluster munitions and Tornado-S.

Deputy Head of the Office of President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Mykolaiv. The enemy shelled the city massively at night. As of now, it is known that cluster munitions and Tornado-S were used. The lyceum, hospital, and private houses were destroyed. 12 people were injured," he said.

"The inhuman 'missile war', which is being waged primarily against the civilian population of Ukraine, unfortunately, continues. The Russians direct missiles at residential areas, shopping centers, recreation centers, and apartment buildings. Inevitable punishment awaits every Putin killer. Regardless of whether he gave orders or carried them out," Tymoshenko adds.











