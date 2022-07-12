Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO
The Russians made eight strikes against the civilian population, killing and wounding residents. They fired artillery, tanks, rockets
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
"The cities of Siversk, Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Toretsk, the villages of Novomykolaivka, Opytne were under enemy fire. In Chasiv Yari, the demolition of the rubble of a high-rise building continues, among the dead is a nine-year-old child. The police are guarding the scene of the tragedy," the message says.
In total, 12 civilian objects were destroyed: 9 residential buildings, two of them multi-apartment buildings, a kindergarten, an outbuilding, and a garage.
