ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10256 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 582 0

Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

The Russians made eight strikes against the civilian population, killing and wounding residents. They fired artillery, tanks, rockets

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"The cities of Siversk, Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Toretsk, the villages of Novomykolaivka, Opytne were under enemy fire. In Chasiv Yari, the demolition of the rubble of a high-rise building continues, among the dead is a nine-year-old child. The police are guarding the scene of the tragedy," the message says.

In total, 12 civilian objects were destroyed: 9 residential buildings, two of them multi-apartment buildings, a kindergarten, an outbuilding, and a garage.

See more: Occupiers in Donetsk started another wave of "mobilization" due to acute shortage of "new blood" at front, - Andryushchenko. DOCUMENT

Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 01
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 02
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 03
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 04

See more: Rashists shelled Toretsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and other settlements of Donetsk region. There are dead, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS


Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 05
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 06
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 07
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 08
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 09
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 10
Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 11

Author: 

shoot out (13068) police forces (1536) Donetska region (3658)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 