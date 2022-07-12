ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10256 visitors online
News Photo War
3 085 2

As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of today's massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals in the city were damaged.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Two hospitals on the territory of Mykolaiv were damaged by the shelling. Windows were broken in the buildings, and the ceiling fell in some rooms. The staff and patients were not injured. In one institution, a security guard was injured," the report said.

As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged 01
As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged 02
As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged 03
As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged 04
As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged 05
As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged 06
As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged 07
As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged 08

See more: Occupiers shelled Mykolaiv using cluster munitions and Tornado-S. 12 people were injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) hospital (138) Mykolayiv (409) shoot out (13068) Senkevych (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 