As result of massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals were damaged. PHOTOS
As a result of today's massive shelling of Mykolaiv, two hospitals in the city were damaged.
The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Two hospitals on the territory of Mykolaiv were damaged by the shelling. Windows were broken in the buildings, and the ceiling fell in some rooms. The staff and patients were not injured. In one institution, a security guard was injured," the report said.
