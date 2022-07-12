Russian terror crossed line long time ago. Punishing Russian Federation is matter of global security, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

Punishing Russia is a matter of global security.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian terror has long crossed the line beyond which it has become obvious to many in the civilized world that it is a matter of global security to punish Russia, a terrorist state, for everything it has done against Ukraine and the international legal order," the message reads.





















