Council is ready to implement all changes to fight corruption, - Stefanchuk. PHOTOS

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with the US Ambassador Bridget Brink

According to Stefanchuk, today it is important for the States to see reforms.

"It's no secret that the fight against corruption is a priority for the United States. Next to it is judicial reform and compliance of our legislation with international law," said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

"Parliament is ready to implement all changes. What's more, everyone now realizes that the list of reforms from the EU and the USA is not just our homework. It is an internal necessity to change our society and relations within the state," the message reads.

