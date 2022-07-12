Body of murdered civilian was found at former positions of occupiers in Kyiv region, - National Police. PHOTOS

The police found the body of a murdered citizen at the positions of the Russian occupiers near Blystavitsa in the Kyiv region.

The burial site was located in the forest right next to the dugouts and trenches of the Russian military. This is already the seventh civilian killed at the hands of the occupiers, whose body was found in this settlement.





The police examined the body and sent it to a forensic medical examination.





"In the areas that were under occupation, the police continue to find the bodies of civilians shot and tortured by Russian soldiers. As of July 12, 1,342 bodies of civilians killed by the occupiers have already been found in Kyiv region," said Kyiv Region Police Chief Andrii Nebitov.

