ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12753 visitors online
News Photo War
6 713 23

45 dead bodies pulled out from under rubble of house in Chasiv Yar, - SES. PHOTOS

Rescuers have already discovered 45 bodies of the dead while sorting through the rubble of a five-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region).

This was stated by State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

45 dead bodies pulled out from under rubble of house in Chasiv Yar, - SES 01

"As of 7:30 p.m., the bodies of 4 more dead people were found (in total, the bodies of 45 dead people were found, including 1 child), 9 people were rescued from the rubble," the post says.

45 dead bodies pulled out from under rubble of house in Chasiv Yar, - SES 02
45 dead bodies pulled out from under rubble of house in Chasiv Yar, - SES 03

Further work is ongoing.

45 dead bodies pulled out from under rubble of house in Chasiv Yar, - SES 04

45 dead bodies pulled out from under rubble of house in Chasiv Yar, - SES 05

Author: 

shoot out (13068) victims (977) Donetska region (3658) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 