45 dead bodies pulled out from under rubble of house in Chasiv Yar, - SES. PHOTOS

Rescuers have already discovered 45 bodies of the dead while sorting through the rubble of a five-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region).

This was stated by State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"As of 7:30 p.m., the bodies of 4 more dead people were found (in total, the bodies of 45 dead people were found, including 1 child), 9 people were rescued from the rubble," the post says.





Further work is ongoing.