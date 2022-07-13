ENG
In morning racists shelled village in Sumy region. 8 arrivals were recorded, - Zhivytskyi. PHOTO

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, a house of civilians was damaged in the Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi.

"The night was quiet in the Sumy region. But at six o'clock in the morning, the Russians opened fire on one of the villages in the Putivl region. 8 aircraft arrived, hitting the yards of civilians. The house was damaged," the report says.

