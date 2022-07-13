Russian occupiers hit Mykolaiv region with 28 strikes from multiple launch rocket system, killing 5 civilians. PHOTO
The troops of the Russian Federation struck the Mykolaiv region with a multiple launch rocket system, as a result of which 5 people were killed.
This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, informs Censor.NET.
"As of this morning, the enemy launched 28 strikes from a multiple launch rocket system at various settlements. As a result, a hospital and residential buildings were damaged.
There was also artillery shelling in the Vitovsk district, 5 civilians died," Tymoshenko said.
